Hannah Ann Sluss Reveals Her California Love Story Inspired Nursery

In full nesting season, Hannah Ann has given us a first exclusive look at the almost-finished nursery. The way she described the beachy cozy theme for her first baby was in close relation to how the nursery fits into the very own love story that she and Jake Funk share. Comments poured in, carrying along with some very practical organization ideas from the moms alike.

Hannah Ann debuted an Instagram glimpse of what she defined as a nursery “a cozy blend of warm neutrals + mint accents.” The long walkthrough completing the tour is of the early stages of the nursery, where she points toward elemental pieces and then talks about the vision behind them. The wallpaper mural of palm trees and a sunset from Pottery Barn Kids, which evokes that strong California beach vibe, is definitely top on Hannah Ann’s list.

“This nursery will really reflect our love story, Matt and California,” Hannah Ann said in the video, in reference to her husband, Jake Funk. “Our first dates were in Malibu, we got married in Florida, we got engaged on the beach. Lots of happy times being in the sunshine on the beach near the palm trees. I wanted to continue that theme for our first baby’s nursery.”

A peek comes for a few big-ticket items with her favorite item, denoted as a huge moon-shaped night light that reminds her of Pinocchio. “I’m a huge Disney fan,” she smiled, happily. There are plans to hang a mirror above the dresser “for selfies with the baby,” in case you were wondering.

From there, the comment section almost immediately turned into a massive virtual baby shower, with fanfare flooding for this masterpiece followed by plentiful practical tips. Another commenter, who felt herself to be an interior designer, stated, “Definitely get acrylic dividers for each dresser drawer to organize either by outfit or category, ie, a row for pants, shirts, etc. It helps so much.” Hannah Ann responded with thanks to most of the organizer suggestions.

Another fan stated, “I can’t wait to see the end result. I love how you are tying the theme together with your love story.” Hannah Ann responded, saying, “It’s been fun!” showing that she herself has been hard at work creating her perfect space for the little bundle of joy coming her way.

Many of the comments were not, however, just compliments. A commenter said, “It’s pleasant but babies need primary, bold colors for development. I’m not sure why this generation makes everything neutral tones. Keep that in the rest of the house, not a nursery.” In the replies to the comment, some persons agreed with that notion while others suggested that maybe bold colors are better for toys and playtime areas than for the nursery walls.

The most-asked question in the comments? Everyone seemed to want to know where she grabbed her gorgeous moon night light (answer: Pottery Barn). Her pregnancy glow seemed to be on full display, too, as comments ranged from “You’re glowing, mama” to a big roundhouse thanks from Hannah Ann.

Clearly, Hannah Ann seems to be thoroughly enjoying this nesting stage while chatting with followers, seeking their input on dressing organization, specifically, and receiving a mountain of helpful advice in return: clear drawer dividers, rolling for onesies, adjustable drawer organizers. One mom even took the latter step and linked the follower to Amazon packaging for one of her own nurseries.

The former reality star seems to be embracing motherhood with just as much genuine enthusiasm she has shown throughout the trajectory of her relationship, from finding love with NFL player Jake Funk shortly after that very public breakup with Peter Weber on ‘The Bachelor.’ She is measuring big, according to her reply to one commenter, and soaking up every moment of this sweet time.

In practical preparations, Hannah Ann’s nursery is coming together as a stunningly personal space for the new arrival, and with furniture expected in the next few weeks, she has promised to show everyone the finished project once everything has come together. Meanwhile, she is clearly relishing the experience and the community support she has received during this thrilling third trimester.

