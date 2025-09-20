X/@halleberry

The Women?s Health Alliance California (WHAC), is proud to announce that the bill, AB 432, The Menopause Care Equity Act, has gotten 5,000 signatures. The law demands better insurance coverage, and better education about women with menopausal condition in midlife at schools.

From screen to the state chambers, Berry carries her idealistic spirit into very working success. The Oscar winner gave an emotional video message announcing that her campaign to overhaul menopause healthcare has reached a significant milestone. Delivering almost five thousand signatures from California residents, AB432 or the Menopause Care Equity Act demands better treatment for women in midlife.

In the video, she captured the moment she heard the exciting news of the milestone reached. “Oh my God, okay everybody,” Berry was bubbling with excitement. “I just heard that AB432 has 5,000 signatures. 5,000 people in the great state of California has signed a letter that I wrote together in Newson demanding better care for women.”

The bill addresses two critical issues for women going through menopause. First, it demands from insurers that should cover hormone replacement therapy, payment for which Berry describes as being cost-prohibitive for any woman to pay for herself. Second, it will require physicians to be given additional training to adequately care for menopausal patients. Basically, they’re telling medical professionals to educate themselves on anything that affects half of mankind.

Berry spoke of the problem in pretty stark terms: “This is a civil right, this is a human rights issue.” Urging everyone to stand with her movement in public, the post that accompanied the video clip was released through her social media accounts: “I looove my Twitter fam so much! We’ve already gotten 5,000 signatures,” she said, adding heart and clapping emojis.

Thus, from her followers came a fast reaction that was mostly in support. Many gave excruciating testimonies about why this law is important. “As someone who’s just entered early menopause due to a hysterectomy because of fibroids, thank you for this! Signed and hoping Gavin Newsom will hear us,” said one user, with praying and heart emojis giving the emotional burdens to those affected.

Another one said, “Yah Halle, I signed and sent my Menopause letter as well. I’m 58 years old and I’m postmenopausal at this time.” This very straightforward response comes from those who see the personal relevance of so many women moving towards the eventual overcoming of menopause care.

Several humorous responses arose about the geographic limits of the petition. Some expressed their support but said they couldn’t sign because they’d live outside of California. “Even though I’m an Alabama resident; I’ll support your cause for biological women around the world who don’t have a voice,” one follower said, indicating the matter strikes a chord beyond state borders.

“I would, but I’m not a CA resident. Sending good vibes your way. Luv ya!” another said, combining practical limitations with a show of emotional support – something often echoed by non-Californians.

Researching positive feedback were other kinds of comments. These comments entertained the idea of facing political hurdles ahead, one comments saying: “I guarantee he probably didn’t even read the letter you had signed sent to him because that’s how much of a piece of s he is he doesn’t care about the people of California.”

Other people took a broader perspective about healthcare. One offered, “Let’s not load more stress on a failed system of insurance, let’s make the direct cost more reasonable.” They added, “We shouldn’t need insurance to do healthcare maintenance,” highlighting bigger systemic issues beyond menopause care specifically.

Berry’s continued use of Twitter-as opposed to whatever the platform is currently called-had some really light-hearted reactions. “I love that you still call it Twitter, as anyone should,” commented one follower, while another replied in Spanish, “Por lo menos no soy el único que sigue diciendo Twitter” (At least I’m not the only one still saying Twitter).

Actress Berry has set the clock for October 13 for mass support before Gov. Newsom must act on the bill. The call remains loud and clear: “Let’s continue to have our voices be heard. Let’s make it so that by October 13th, that’s when he has to decide on this bill. Let’s make it undeniable.”

And then, this advocacy of Berry is just one arm of the enlarged movement bringing forth attention for the healthcare gaps that menopausal women face. This intensification of the campaign shows to what degree the common people are ready to join the nursing cause for women. This effort is supported by Val Chmerkovskiy, who has also spoken about menopause liberation. The bill’s progress to the Senate floor was a significant achievement.