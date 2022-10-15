Trending

Halle Bailey, Who Will Play Ariel In The Live-Action Remake Of The Little Mermaid, Has Released The Film's First Poster And Expressed Her Gratitude For The Opportunity

Oct 15, 2022 10:05 AM
Credit: pagesix

Like Ariel, Bailey showed a picture of herself with red hair flowing behind her back, staring up at the sky from below the waves. As Ariel gazes skyward, perhaps daydreaming about the human world beyond the ocean, her tail glistens in the sunlight penetrating the sea.

Bailey wrote on Twitter, "Words can't explain how profoundly thrilled I feel to portray the mermaid of my dreams, Ariel, in Disney's The Little Mermaid. Come under the water with me, in theaters on May 23, 2023, the 22-year-old singer and actress said.

Disney unveiled the first sneak preview of its forthcoming live-action film in September. The teaser opens with shots of breathtaking marine life before Bailey makes her first appearance in the role of Princess Ariel, the mermaid.

She glides effortlessly across the water and then swims up to have a better look at the sun. After hearing Bailey sing, "Out of the sea...", the audience finally gets a look at her face, along with Ariel's characteristic auburn hair.

Bailey continues in a heartfelt manner from the legendary Part of Your World song in the 1989 animated version. Bailey announced the completion of principal photography on the film in July 2021 via an Instagram post featuring her on the ocean at sunset.

She said, "I feel so fortunate to have seen this film in all its grandeur... it has been the roughest journey being away from everyone and everything I've ever known, to experiencing self insecurity, but also experiencing such liberation and determination as I've achieved the finish." Thanks to what I've been through, I'm stronger than I ever imagined.

The Chloe x Halle musician also talked to PEOPLE last month about portraying the legendary part of Ariel. She said that the movie transformed her view on things and profoundly impacted her. She hopes young audiences would value her interpretation of the iconic story just as much.

