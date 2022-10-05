Half Ounce, LA Rapper, Was Fatally Shot

The Los Angeles rapper Half Ounce was killed in a shooting on the street.

At approximately 11:30 p.m. local time on Monday, the Los Angeles Police Department's Olympic division got multiple radio calls reporting shots fired and a man screaming near the 700 block of South New Hampshire Avenue, according to a news release published on Tuesday.

A man was found shot dead in front of an apartment complex when police arrived. The Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics pronounced the person over on the spot.

The suspect fled in what police assume to be a dark SUV, and they haven't been able to catch up with him yet. He was a black man in dark attire, as reported.

PEOPLE has learned that Latauriisha O'Brien, 32, better known by her stage as Half Ounce, was fatally shot. Sources in the Los Angeles Police Department told Fox 11 that O'Brien was shot while walking with a companion.

O'Brien and his friend were shot at by someone in the passenger seat of a nearby SUV, prompting them to flee in haste. The authorities have launched an investigation to identify the friend.

According to the police, when the SUV drove up, O'Brien was on the phone with his wife, expecting the couple's fourth child. According to Fox 11, she heard him being shot and rushed to the site.

O'Brien has a daughter who is eight years old and two kids who are nine months and two years old. His cousins told NBC4 that he is expecting his fourth child in March of 2023.

Lieutenant John Radtke of the Los Angeles Police Department stated that officials are reviewing security and surveillance footage collected by surrounding homes to determine what drew O'Brien and his friend to the area between seven and thirty rounds were fired.