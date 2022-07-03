Hailey Bieber suggested the image for those who like to walk late

Model and founder of cosmetics brand Rhode, which has already managed to make a splash thanks to the scandal, went on a date with her husband.

Hailey Bieber, who recently changed her stylist again, shows several images every week, which are analyzed in detail by lifestyle publications.

The Saint Laurent girlfriend, who appeared in the autumn-winter 2022/23 advertising campaign, boldly combines basic items, items borrowed from her husband, musician Justin Bieber , and the most feminine elements of the wardrobe.

So, on a date with her husband last night, she showed a master class on combining the incongruous.

With the help of advice from stylist Dani Michelle, Haley made up a set of short denim shorts from the Los Angeles brand EB Denim, an alcoholic T-shirt, and a huge biker leather jacket.

Do not think that such outerwear is impractical for summer: it gets cold very quickly after sunset, so in order not to freeze in summer cinemas or on the verandas of your favorite restaurants, you need to have a cozy jacket or jacket on hand.

You should also pay attention to shoes and accessories: Hailey Bieber added basic Adidas sneakers, miniature sunglasses, and large, like vintage clip-on earrings from the Saint Laurent spring-summer 2022 collection to the outfit.

Still, the model is correct. The muse of the creative director of the House, Anthony Vaccarello, and she should not forget about it.

In a previous post, On April 4, 2016, Anthony Vaccarello was named Creative Director of Saint Laurent. All the years at the helm of the French fashion house, Anthony managed to create the most talked-about collections, each time presenting his vision of the brand with an eye to its DNA.

Advertisement

From season to season, the designer works with archives, shows iconic Saint Laurent items in a new interpretation, and chooses ideal locations for them: the last shows were held in the desert and at the foot of the Eiffel Tower.