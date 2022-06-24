Hailey Bieber Sued for Rhode skincare Trademark Violation

Hailey Bieber is being sued for trademark infringement by Rhode after the model launched a skincare line of the same name. It is reported by People.

The fashion brand is suing Hailey Baldwin Bieber for trademark infringement after the model unveiled her Rhode cosmetics line.

Brand founders Purna Khatau and Phoebe Vickers filed a lawsuit against Hailey Bieber in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on Tuesday, June 21.

In the lawsuit, Khatau alleges that she and Vickers founded the company in May 2013 and have since "dedicated themselves to growing and developing the Rhode brand through many personal struggles."

The brand is now considered an established brand, sold in high-end stores including Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus, and worn by celebrities such as Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Mindy Kaling.

Hailey Bieber launched her Rhode skincare line earlier this month, immediately after which, according to Khatau and Vickers, they began noticing "market confusion" that was already hurting their brand.

"Nine years ago, we quit our jobs and founded Rhode, just outside our apartment, which turned into a fashion company. The company owned the company, "he wrote in a statement shared on Instagram.

Earlier, It was said that Hailey Bieber had launched a line of skincare products.

The Rhode Skin brand's unofficial mascot was Donut with Icing: Announcing the launch of the cosmetic line, Haley Bieber posted a selfie on the social network and added a donut emoji to the signature, which later revealed everything about the brand.

Appeared below the posts. "When it comes to skincare, you liken it to something. For me, it's always been a fresh donut with icing. I want my whole body to be like a shiny donut, which is the head. Be delicious from head to toe, "the model shared.