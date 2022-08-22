Hailey Bieber Seen Rocking A Stunning Cutout Blazer Dress Paired With Sexy Thigh High Stockings At Kendall Jenner’s Brand Celebration

Hailey Bieber is known as the queen of fashion. While many of the stars around her chose to remain elegant in their styles, Hailey is not afraid to go above and beyond for her style choices.

For the recent celebration of Kendall Jenner ’s tequila line 818, the model chose to wow the crowd by wearing a stunning blazer mini dress which was from the loved Blumarine's 2022 collection.

The dress was an interesting piece in the collection and had padded shoulders, a front that could be tied, and even included cutouts at the sides which made the dress look like a two-piece set.

To make the look even more interesting, Hailey chose to wear a pair of sheer black thigh-high socks as well as chunky loafers from Alexander Wang. Her hair was set up in a slick bun which complimented her stunning features. To accessorize, she wore some gold hoops as well as carried a By Far leather patent bag.

Justin Bieber and Hailey had attended the event together. Next to Hailey’s stunning figure, Justin chose to come very simply in a grey sweatshirt from Drew House and a pair of baggy jeans.

The couple was seen matching and complimenting each other’s outfits on a Wednesday date night as well. On this particular night, Hailey chose to wear a cardigan mini dress with knee-high boots while Justin chose to wear a caramel-colored outfit with baggy pants, an oversized hoodie, and a baseball cap.

Hailey herself has admitted to taking the late princess Diana as inspiration for her clothing style. She mentioned that she had always admired how fearless Princess Diana had been in her lifetime and often took inspiration from her for the style that she followed.

Hailey Bieber is known for having amazing style in the industry so it was no surprise to fans to see her come forward with another incredible ensemble. Fans adore Hailey and her style very much and enjoy watching her enjoy her style.