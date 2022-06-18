Hailey Bieber launches skincare line

Model Hailey Bieber has launched a skincare line. Glamor writes about it.

The brand was named Rhode Skin. So far, the brand has only three products in its assortment: a moisturizer, a fluid for skin radiance, and a lip balm. The packaging of cosmetics is minimalistic, and each product costs about $30.

"I wanted it to be only the most necessary things. It's like having a wardrobe - you have the perfect jeans and the perfect T-shirt. It's the same with skincare: you have the perfect moisturizer that you're loyal to because it's proven, it's great, it does exactly what you want it to do," Hailey Bieber told Glamour.

The unofficial mascot of the Rhode Skin brand was a donut with icing: announcing the release of the cosmetic line, Hailey Bieber posted a selfie on the social network and added a donut emoji in the signature, which later appeared under all posts about the brand.

"When it comes to skincare, you equate it with something appetizing. For me, it has always been a fresh donut with icing. I want my whole body to be like a glazed donut, delicious from head to toe," shared the model.

Meanwhile, there is much more than 25-year-old Bieber is doing behind the scenes with her brand new. Not only is the packaging made with recyclable post-consumer material, but fans can send back at least three blank items to the company for recycling, with a free shipping label on them and their next order. Up to 10% off.

Bieber is also giving back, launching The Rhode Futures Foundation and pledging to invest and support 1,000 women and their families by 2023.

"We are partnering with three organizations that provide women, especially women of color, with the resources they need for their future: the Action Opportunity Fund, the Black Moms Meter Alliance, and the LIFT Family Goal Fund. They pledge at least 1% sales to support the women they serve," the website reads.