Hailey Bieber is the new face of Tiffany & Co

Hailey Bieber has long been a style icon and is associated with something minimalistically beautiful. In addition to stylish images, the model always skillfully focuses on jewelry that perfectly complements her character.

Thanks to the wife of a famous musician, fans have learned to wear several rings at the same time so that each of them is combined with each other.

So it is not surprising that last year it was she who became the ambassador of the jewelry brand Tiffany & CO. And now, with his support, the star has finally unveiled a new campaign for the Tiffany T collection.

In the new sophisticated line, Haley appeared in a fitted mini dress with a revealing neckline. Round earrings with pavé diamonds, a necklace of scattering stones, T-shaped rings, and a gold hoop bracelet are the perfect complement to her gentle image.

In another frame, she is sitting on a chair in a laconic black top, chocolate trousers, and patent leather sandals. Jewelry has definitely become an excellent reflection of her business status because the model has long been not afraid to tell the world about her true self.

"I have special memories of girls wearing Tiffany & Co . jewelry that I admire. I am honored to join such a legendary legacy and be the face of the Tiffany T collection," says Hailey Bieber.

