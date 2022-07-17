Gwyneth Paltrow Shows Off A Relaxed Look For A City Walk

Reporters photographed Gwyneth Paltrow upon arrival in the Hamptons - an elite area on the island of Long Island, chosen by holidaymakers accustomed to luxury.

The 49-year-old blonde looked impeccable as always, devoting herself to an eco-friendly casual style.

The Oscar-winning actress opted for a plunging white blouse and G. Label's own khaki trousers for the trip from California to New York City, complementing her casual summer outfit with oversized gold necklaces, a green tote bag, and Adidas x Gucci Gazelle sneakers.

In a previous post, Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk went on their honeymoon. Their choice fell on Europe, and the honeymoon began in Italy - by the way, celebrities had already vacationed there together three years ago.

The newlyweds visited Rome and Positano, and Paltrow "reported" about the Italian voyage on her Instagram account. Then the actress and her husband moved to France, to Paris.

In the capital of France, they stayed at a hotel, which is located next to the Champs Elysees. Recall that Paltrow and Falchuk got married on September 29.

The ceremony turned out to be so secret that even the paparazzi did not have a photo. Nevertheless, it is known that the ceremony took place at the Paltrow mansion in the respectable New York suburb of the Hamptons, and among the guests was Robert Downey Jr. with his wife, Steven Spielberg, Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden, Jerry Seinfeld, and others.

Earlier, Once upon a time, the actress, who celebrates her birthday today, claimed that there are four main men in her life whose photos she always has with her.

Grandfather, father, high school sweetheart named Garrison, who died in a car accident at 18, and Chris Martin. Since then, everything has changed.

Advertisement

And there were a few more men in her life. It is about Gwyneth Paltrow's companions, major and minor.