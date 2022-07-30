Gwyneth Paltrow Made A Little Fun Of Hailey Bieber

Gwyneth Paltrow had an acting career that was pretty eventful before she turned to business and became a lifestyle blogger. She was able to collaborate with a range of famous people and appear in numerous films.

Naturally, she has a lot to say. So, while taping a new episode of Hailey Bieber‘s YouTube show Who’s in My Bathroom the other day, Gwyneth recalled a humorous tale.

Paltrow appeared in the 1994 movie “Mrs. Parker and the Vicious Circle,” which also starred the model’s father, Stephen Baldwin. The project was a little independent. I was maybe 20 years old at the time.

You did, however, give a really good response. He was quite kind. Yes, that was an incredible experience, Gwyneth insisted.

I’m delighted to hear that, Hailey chuckled in answer. Imagine if you had a horrifying or spooky tale about him being creepy and that working with him was misery.

The moment Gwyneth noticed how happy the other person was, she made a joke about how awful it would be. Or if I claimed, for instance, that I had sex with your father in the restroom,” Paltrow jokingly remarked.

It turned out that Hailey would not be surprised by this, though. Actually, I did hear that from someone. He probably doesn’t even realize that I am aware of him,” Bieber said.

The two also acknowledged being “nepotism kids” at other points throughout their conversation, and Gwyneth provided an intriguing perspective on her upbringing.

“I honestly feel that once your foot is in the door—which you wrongly got in—then you have to work almost twice as hard and twice as good because people are ready to pull you down,” the founder of Goop stated.

“And it shouldn’t limit you,” she continued, “because I firmly think that nobody in the world, especially someone you don’t know, should have an adverse effect on your path or the choices you make.”