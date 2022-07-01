Gwyneth Paltrow has released a collection of Jewelry

49-year-old Gwyneth Paltrow became famous as an actress, but now her name is increasingly popping up in the press in connection with her business activities.

Unfortunately, only the lazy did not discuss the products of her Goop brand.

And now the celebrity has again given a reason to talk about herself. But this time in a negative way.

The fact is that Gwyneth has released a line of jewelry under the Goop brand.

In the new collection, you can see very impressive prices. So, prices for one earring start at $500, and the cost of a diamond necklace is about $8,000.

With an unstable economy, a crisis, and a rather resonant deprivation of the right to abortion, Internet users were naturally furious at the prices of Paltrow's jewelry.

They accused the actress of living in isolation from reality and being completely unaware of the problems that Americans face.

"How to make it clear that you are not aware of reality at all? Release in 2022 a collection of everyday jewelry with a price of about 7 thousand dollars", "Some insane prices, given that not every American can afford the essentials,"

"A large women's brand publishes instead of speaking out against the ban on abortion. advertising a new collection. The level of ethics is simply zero," angry Internet users discuss in the comments.

On her website, Gwyneth added, "Everything here is beautiful; you'll never want to take it off. And it's all wearable; you won't need it.

And it's easy to see why: It shape is pleasantly modern. 14-carat gold shines beautifully in the light. And the gait of the brilliantly cut diamonds below the front see how they slowly grow in size only adds to the appeal.

Also for sale is a 14-carat gold buckle ring which you can get for $ 1,990, and a diamond bar earring for $ 525.