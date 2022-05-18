Gwyneth Paltrow celebrates the 18th birthday of Apple 's daughter, who bears a striking resemblance to her. The daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow, named Apple, really did not fall far from the famous " apple tree." This Saturday, the girl celebrated her 18th birthday, and she looks just like her famous mom in a new photo shared by the GOOP founder.

"eighteen. I'm just speechless this morning. I can't help but be proud of the woman you are. You are everything I could desire and more. Pride cannot be expressed in words; my heart is torn from feelings that I cannot express. You are deeply extraordinary in every way," Paltrow, 49, captioned a stunning photo of the birthday girl in a white dress. "I hope you know how amazing you are and how much light you have brought to everyone who is fortunate enough to know you. Especially me".

In the words of the equally popular Aunt Drew Barrymore, Gwyneth herself was born on the same day that Apple was born. The famous friends of her mother also joined the touching congratulations. Among them was Heidi Klum, Alexandra von Furstenberg and Eli Wentworth. Meanwhile, fans couldn't resist commenting on how strikingly similar the girl looked to Paltrow herself. By the way, last month, the actress shared with subscribers a story about how she and her ex-husband Chris Martin came up with a name for their daughter.

"Her father came up with the name, and I fell in love with him. I felt it was authentic and cool. I can't imagine her name being anything else," recalls the star.

We remind you that Gwyneth and the Coldplay frontman were married from 2003 to 2016, and at that time, their breakup was called a "deliberate denouement." In addition to Apple, they also have a son together, Moses, who is now 16 years old.