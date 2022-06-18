Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt discuss their breakup after 20 years

Former lovers reunite to talk about their love story.

Gwyneth and Brad, who broke up in 1997, maintained surprisingly friendly relations and were not even afraid to discuss their joint past 20 years later.

Recently celebrities took part in a photo shoot for the God's True Cashmere brand and gave a short interview for Paltrow's project Gwyneth's Goop, in which they reflected on their love story and Pitt's relationship with Gwyneth's late father.

It turned out that Bruce Paltrow treated his beloved daughter as a son, with great love and warmth.

Gwyneth also admitted that her father greatly influenced Pitt and contributed to their independence in the relationship.

Brad also added that Bruce Paltrow believed endlessly in their relationship and always acted wisely. Recall that after the breakup of the actors in the late 1990s, Paltrow married Coldplay vocalist Chris Martin in 2003, and Pitt had an affair with Claire Forlani.

Pitt married Jennifer Aniston from 2000 to 2005 and began seeing Angelina Jolie later that year. He married Mr. and Mrs. Smith Costar in 2014 but separated in 2016.

Their divorce has not been finalized, although a judge declared them legally single in April 2019. Pitt shares six children with Julie - Shiloh, Maddox, Vivian, Knox, Zahara, and Pax - and is in a legal battle with her for custody of their minor children.

Just a few months after the engagement, the seemingly perfect couple left. Then, in 2015, Peltro accused his youth of spoiling him while appearing on the Howard Stern show.

"I think I was a kid, and I wasn't ready. So that was great for me," said the sliding door actress at the time. "I think honestly, I was very young and didn't know what I was doing."

"I mean, I was 22 when we met, and I started pulling my head out of my ass when I was 40. You can't make a decision when you're 22," Peltro continued.