Grimes Releases Unseen Photo Of 'Hardcore' Daughter Exa Musk

The singer recently posted a rare snapshot on Twitter of her daughter Exa Dark Siderael, who goes by the nickname Y, enjoying some music while playing with a copy of The Birth of Tragedy by German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche.

My daughter is getting down to some house music while reading this book Nietzsche's "The Birth of Tragedy." What a queen, she tweeted along with a picture of her 9-month-old daughter sitting on a bench in a black romper with a pink bow band in her blonde hair.

The mother of two, who also has a 2-year-old son named X A-12 with the inventor of Tesla, wrote in a follow-up tweet that "she adores Boris Brejcha omg she is so hardcore haha." In addition to Y and X, Musk shares twins with Shivon Zilis, an executive at Neuralink, whom he welcomed in November of last year.

In addition, he has twins named Vivian Jenna Wilson and Griffin Musk, who are now 18 years old, as well as triplets named Kai, Damian, and Sax Musk, who were all born in 2006, with his first wife, Justine Wilson. Griffin and Vivian Jenna are the eldest of three sets of twins. Another son, Nevada Musk, was born to the couple, but he passed away when he was just 10 weeks old.

Musk posted a flashback photo of himself and X from Thanksgiving of the previous year on Twitter around a month ago. Thanksgiving of the previous year, after watching one episode of Vikings too many times, he captioned the photograph, which featured him and the little child in an outdoor location.

Fans observed that Musk was rocking a shaved head on the sides, prompting a Tesla fan account to inquire as to whether or not he cut his own hair and X's himself. The tech tycoon did indeed respond.