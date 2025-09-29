Gretchen Rossi Celebrates Fall Fashion With A Stylish New Look

Instagram/@gretchenrossi

Gretchen Rossi says goodbye to autumn with a chic new outfit. The former Real Housewives of Orange County star posted a promo post, asking the fans to comment in order to get shopping links. This post, however, triggered a variety of opportunity comments-animal comments in politics alike-for the outfit.

Advertisement

“Fall is definitely in the air,” greets Rossi. “Person,” meaning the very nearly-real-life-one-nothing-Rossi turned entrepreneur, celebrates the season changes with a stylish ensemble as a nod toward some cool weather days. “It’s one of my favorite times of year when we get to pull out the boots and coats!” said Rossi in the caption with great joy for all things autumn. This post was meant not only to display new proposed fashion styles but also to attract clicks to the shopping page, telling her followers to comment “OLIVE” to receive a direct link to purchase everything she was wearing-from her sunglasses right up to the handbag, which she called “incredible” in price.

The reactions were mostly positive, with people trying to grab the link and complimenting the outfit. Burlesonjulia set the tone: “Love this outfit ❤️ super cute and fall.” Another user, hotsummerbaby, said: “Love fall and I love your outfits! You look beautiful as always! 💕” That must have been when Rossi or her team went with a “Sent you a message! Check it out! 👍🏻” and “Surprise in your DMs! 🎉” type of responses, clearly indicating a well-organized PR campaign.

Some of the commenters would not surrender to this pumpkin spice-themed vibe just yet. Susanolshavsky brought out the applicable take, “You look great 🙌 but I love summer so much! It’s still 80 degrees in Michigan 😎 Hard for me to give up flip flops 🩴 & sundresses 👗.” This was a comment that pointed out a geographic divide in people’s common experiences who live on opposite ends of this country; it instilled a little bit of realism into this other-wise-fashion-focused discussion.

Comments set the rest of this talk off with unrelated politics-two in a row, to boot, by vanessa.colbert saying, “So everyone in here is a thumper trumpet fan good too know ugh 😩😩🙄🙄🙄😡😡😡,” which was then followed by, “As long as you are a thumper trumper you will never WIN enjoy ending up on the wrong side of history 😩😩😩🙄🙄🙄😡😡😡,” just after the comments did a big disservice to the dignity of the post, showing how the pages of popular figures often soon degenerate into arenas of irrelevant fights. There were no public replies to such comments, which is usually how off-topic inciting comments are dealt with.

Amid all clashes of reaction, a genuine appreciation for fashion punctuated that particular conversation. Irishjenny_72 praises the star for her constant grace, saying, “My favorite time of year as well ❤️ love your style ♥️♥️♥️ always so Beautiful and very well put together.” Another admirer, who goes by scott___russell, complements Rossi’s looks while complaining she’s been off TV for too long: “Stunning❤️🙌🔥 keep bringing it. You were soo missed on tv!”

Collecting affectionate nicknames started when live_life_like_no_other_24 named Rossi as “Our stunning beauty queen ✨🤍✨🪄,” to which Rossi replied, “ahh so kind.” This was soon after followed by cafecito_fuerte commenting: “You look stunning doll 😍 🤎💚,” with yet another grateful reply from Rossi. The post also brought to mind Rossi’s recent celebration of her parents’ anniversary.

Advertisement

Fashion-wise, the autumnal post was a win beyond advertising for engagement and selling her chosen style. One can count on the comment box for adoration occasionally interspersed with off-topic discussion; how much of this happens will at least be celebrated with these fashion-for-a-season discussions. The activity demonstrated how Rossi continues to engage her true audience while also fortifying her personal brand beyond her reality show. She has also shared details about her high-tech mattress and recently celebrated her daughter’s birthday.