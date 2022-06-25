Gorr The God Butcher Is Chris Hemsworth's Favourite MCU Villain

The hype for Thor: Love and Thunder skyrocketed when it was revealed that the villain of the movie, Gorr The God Butcher, will be played by none other than the legendary actor, Christian Bale .

Fans were ecstatic to finally have Christian Bale, who is previously known for his contributions to the DC superhero region by playing Batman in the Dark Knight trilogy, in the MCU.

As soon as Bale was announced as the villain, people were expecting another legendary performance, and it seems people were right. In a recent interview with IGN, Thor himself, Chris Hemsworth has revealed that Christian Bale's Gorr is one of his favorite MCU villains now.

Hemsworth has been a part of the MCU since 2011 when the first Thor movie came out and has faced a myriad of villains including those in the Avengers titles and his solo movies, so this statement is not something to take lightly. The exact words of the Australian superstar were as follows:

"Everything you'd imagine [Bale] would bring to it... Nuance and complexity and truth, levity. He's one of my favorite actors working, and I was so excited he agreed to jump on board here. What's he's done is that he's definitely one of my favorite villains in the Marvel universe."

In the comics, Gorr is someone who loses his religious beliefs after his family is killed because he blames the indifferent attitude of the Gods for all of his misfortune. Hence, he sets out on a path to kill all Gods; a path which eventually leads to the Asgardian God of Thunder, Thor himself. All the trailer footage of the film so far suggests that the film be taking a similar direction with the character.

Christian Bale himself admitted that when he agreed to step into the shoes of Gorr and become a part of the MCU he had no idea what he'd be getting himself into. But there is no doubt in anyone's mind regarding the Dark Knight and American Psycho star's acting talent, Bale is without a doubt one of the greatest of this generation.

Fans are incredibly excited to watch Bale's performance as Thor Love and Thunder is all set to drop in cinemas on July 7.