Good Grief Is A Netflix Original Film Written, Directed, And Starring Dan Levy

The Schitt's Creek actor, now 39 years old, will direct, write, and star in his first feature film, Good Grief, which will be released on Netflix. He will be joined in the cast by Ruth Negga, Himesh Patel, and Luke Evans.

Official synopsis: Marc Dreyfus married comfortably to avoid dealing with his grief over his mother's death. When Marc's husband dies suddenly as well, he is finally confronted with the pain he has worked so hard to escape, and he and his two best friends embark on a Parisian weekend of self-discovery.

According to a report published by the author, "Good Grief" is a cautionary tale about friendship, loss, and the chaos that ensues when one finally faces the truth after avoiding it for so long. It's a hilarious, melancholy effort that's helped me cope with my loss. Also, I'm crossing my fingers that it helps others as much as it has me.

On Monday, Levy posted the news to Instagram with the caption, "Well, this is a g d dream coming true!" The cast of Good Grief also includes Celia Imrie, Arnaud Valois, David Bradley (Harry Potter), and Jamael Westman.

A prospective Schitt's Creek reunion film is TBD with an exclamation point, as Levy told PEOPLE in June unless he discovers a storyline to embark on that will do right by the show's faithful fans.

One day, I pray, we'll all be able to come together. This group is really common where I live. Levy emphasized how frequently they communicate with one another. Thus, there is love. There is a will to collaborate and a need to share more tales.

It boils down to making sure you're telling the appropriate tale. He also said, "I believe we're also pleased with the job we done on Schitt's." Starting from such a high point compels you to deliberate on your next move. Given that it seems to be an expansion of something most people don't have or see, it's safe to assume that it's not something common. I have a lot of respect for the viewers of it.