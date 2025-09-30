Good Charlotte Announces Headlining Slot At Neon City Festival In Las Vegas

Instagram/@joelmadden

Good Charlotte have been announced as headliners for the Neon City Festival this November in Las Vegas. The pop-punk band vowed the news to the ebullient crowds, following that commotion, the audience went nutty over the prospect, many already making plans to head to Sin City for the multi-day festival. Their recent unforgettable performance in São Paulo shows they are in top form.

Advertisement

The basic idea behind the announcement was the band getting out the word that they will be headlining the Neon City Festival. However, at no point did they actually specify the day out of the three that Good Charlotte would be taking the stage to perform at, and that set shockwaves along the road of excitement-building. For many die-hard fans, it would mark the return of a grand concert event conjured around their loved band.

The comments were largely of a positive nature. An almost joyous urgency filled the comment section: One user wrote, “Yasssss GC playing show after show after show. Let’s go. So happy . Fav band forever.” The feeling of eternal loyalty was shared: “I can’t freaking wait!!! Best band ever!”

Travel arrangements took up a huge part in the discussion. Right after the news of the festival location was shared, organized action took place all over the country amongst the fans. One ecstatic fan exclaimed, “IM SO FLYING IN FROM NEBRASKA. Hell yeahhhhh,” showing just how far that ardent affection could compel one to go. Another simply said, “Brb looking up flight prices to Vegas…,” a feeling that probably resonated from most of the announcement readers. Needless to say, that was the best news the locals could hear. “Me! I live in Vegas! Finally something for us that doesn’t cost an arm and leg,” expressed a like-minded Las Vegas resident with relief because it was a big ticket event he doesn’t have to travel far for.

However, it provoked an avalanche of important questions indicating that many have firmly planned on attending. The schedule question was the most recurring one asked several times: “what day is gc playing??” and “Are you playing all three dates? Or which day do I fly out to see you???” For many of them, planning itself is secondary to the main attraction, theirs being the band’s performance. One other asked, “Does anyone know if the artists are being split in the three days or if all of them are playing three consecutive days?”

The buzz for the band even had some reconsidering other plans. “Makes me wanna cancel my wwwy trip next month and go in November instead cuzz whattttt GC FOREVER,” wrote one fan. Clearly, in gooey emotional moments such as this, the appearance of a band tends to provoke very personal connections. Another comment made perfectly clear that the band served as social glue rallying the nucleus of their fan base: “@ayla.brownie we going or what?” The collaborative excitement was captured in the perfect response: “YESSSSSSSSSSSSS.”

Advertisement

Although the announcement was for Las Vegas, hope for more gigs immediately began to flow. There was a plea for “Please come to Los Angeles!!” suggesting that while the Vegas trek might not be an option, a lot of folks do want to see the boys live. Good Charlotte’s announcement has stirred the pot and brought the community together with festival appearances as a point of focus. The band’s new video for “Stepper” has also been a recent hit with fans. The very question, yet to be answered, regarding the specifics of the schedule just seems to have fueled the engagement even further, with fans begging for more details to begin making preparations for a desert party this coming November. Joel Madden, the band’s co-lead vocalist, has had an interesting history with some of their biggest hits.