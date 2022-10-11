Gisele Bündchen Was Spotted For A Second Time In Her Ayurvedic Doctor's Office

As she still struggles with her broken marriage to Tom Brady, the former Victoria's Secret Angel was seen on Friday visiting her Ayurvedic physician, Dr. Ewa Wieruszewska Lierle, for the second time. The appointment came as she continued to deal with the situation.

The doctor was seen holding a Tupperware container of what seemed to be split pea soup, while Bündchen was seen lugging an Amazon Prime box out of the office. The visit gave the impression of being less formal than it was.

During their meeting, both the Brazilian model and Wieruszewska Lierle wore beaded necklaces that were strikingly similar. Unfortunately, the meeting ended when Bündchen got into her car, and Wieruszewska Lierle was engaged in a severe phone discussion.

The supermodel forgot to bring her wedding ring when she left the house again. When Wieruszewska Lierle was cleaning Bündchen's automobile with a smudge stick a couple of weeks ago, she stopped by the spiritual healer's office.

Even if the doctor's website doesn't specify how much more must be cleaned, we can infer that she believes in the efficacy of non-invasive, healthful alternatives to or additions to conventional Western medical care.

It would appear that the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who is 45 years old, and Bündchen have not made much progress in reconciling since the couple has both retained the services of divorce counsel.

What began as an epic argument over Brady's decision to un-retire from the NFL has suddenly escalated into a complete divorce. Bündchen was seen leaving a building packed with attorneys' offices at the end of last week, suggesting that the divorce process may have already begun.

Page Six was informed by a source that they do not believe there will be any returning at this time. Instead, they have each retained legal counsel and are investigating the implications of a divorce, including who will get what and how much money will be involved, as well as the status of their unfinished mega-mansion in the prestigious Indian Creek Country Club community.