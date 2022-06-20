Gisele Bundchen spoke frankly about her path to a happy life

Gisele Bündchen was one of the most sought-after and highly paid models in the 2000s.

She still occasionally appears on the catwalks or in the shooting for the covers of glossy magazines.

At the same time, in a new interview with reporters from Forbes Brazil, the fashion model emphasized that she feels much happier right now than during her frenzied popularity.

"I feel better now than I did when I was 20. Only after I really matured did I realize that the body is our temple. And everything we do - eat, exercise, think affects our health," the model explained.

She considers a positive attitude and the right thoughts to be especially important.

"Reviewing one's thoughts and consuming positive content is essential to maintaining energy and improving the quality of life," Giselle added.

However, not all Internet users agreed with the conclusions made by Bundzen. Some fans, for example, are sure that the star is disingenuous, talking about the right way of life.

He told British Vogue, "I think I feel better in my forties than in my twenties and not just physically because we've all been told that life ends at the age of 40.

It's done, and I think I'm just getting started. "It's a reminder that health is a gift, and we should treat our bodies and minds well, get involved in it every once in a while, but living our best life comes in healthy ways just from Bündchen Ask.

"It seems to me that it's not just about diet and sports. Genetics must have played a certain role", "In addition to sports and proper nutrition, there are many factors

she has time and money to take care of herself. Plus, her mom looks great too. So the genes also played into the hands," noted Internet users.