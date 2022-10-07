Gisele Bündchen Has Reportedly Removed The Wedding Ring She Had Been Wearing Since Marrying Tom Brady

On the same day Page Six initially disclosed that Gisele Bündchen and her husband, Tom Brady, had contacted divorce lawyers, the supermodel was pictured sans her wedding ring.

Photos taken on Tuesday reveal the Brazilian supermodel out with her children, but she is not wearing her wedding ring. The photos were taken in Miami, where the model has been residing amid reports that she is breaking up with the NFL player.

The 45-year-old Bündchen escorted her and Brady's two children, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, to a gym while she was dressed in a casual outfit of a white scoop-neck tank top and light gray leggings.

It appeared that Bündchen was in full mom mode as she carried her children's exercise equipment and gave it to them, including a water bottle, karate dogi, and a blue karate belt.

After a while, the two children hurriedly left the house to go to the gym, leaving their mother in charge of some of the children's belongings and with one arm free so that she could display the absence of a ring on her left hand.

This is the second time this week that the former Victoria's Secret Angel has been seen sans the engagement ring she wore.

On Monday, she was caught exiting a gym in South Beach after getting her workout done, and she did not have her ring on during either of these two occasions.

Even though it is not apparent whether or not the model's decision to stop wearing her wedding ring is related to the couple's marital problems, Bündchen was seen wearing her ring as recently as June, when the family was on holiday in Portofino, Italy.

Both Bündchen, 29, and Brady, 45, evacuated their property in Tampa Bay, Florida, before Hurricane Ian made landfall. Still, a source informed Page Six that the couple had relocated to different Miami homes.

After getting into a heated argument about Brady's choice to come out of retirement and play in the NFL again a few months ago, the couple's relationship has been on the verge of a breakdown. As of this week, both parties have retained attorneys to represent them during the divorce proceedings, suggesting that the relationship has reached its breaking point.