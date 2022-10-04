Gisele Bündchen Has Been Sighted Twice In Miami Since Her Split From Tom Brady

Even though she is still having marital problems with her husband, Tom Brady, the supermodel, who is 42 years old, was seen leaving a Miami gym on Monday morning.

While speaking on the phone, Bündchen showed off her toned physique by wearing an all-black outfit and accessorizing with a tan baseball cap.

It is unknown whether the model's estranged connection with the NFL star is related to the fact that she did not wear her wedding ring while working out, even though she did not have it on.

On Friday, the former Victoria's Secret model was seen for the first time in South Beach, Florida. She was reportedly staying in one of the couple's rental houses to ride out Hurricane Ian, while Brady, 45, remained in a different location.

After a monumental argument sparked by Brady's decision to come out of retirement and play football again, the estranged couple has not been seen together in several months. According to a source who spoke to Page Six last month, Tom and Gisele have recently battled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.

In her cover story for Elle magazine, Bündchen echoed her sentiments, saying that she hoped Brady was more present with their children and that she wanted he would spend more time with them. She also mentioned that she would have discussed those topics with him numerous times.

Following a trip to New York City for some shopping therapy with the couple's nine-year-old daughter, Vivian, the model has arrived in Miami. Her journey to New York City came after the model chose to head down to Miami. (They also have a stepson named John, who is 15 years old, and a son named Benjamin, who is 12).

However, the enjoyable trip to the city appeared to take a turn for the worse when Bündchen was seen crying while talking on the phone. This looked to put a damper on the rest of the day.

One eyewitness related to us that they saw Gisele strolling alone on the West Side while sobbing into her cell phone. Other people speculated that she was speaking with Brady at the time.