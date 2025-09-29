Gina Kirschenheiter Crafts Spooky Ghost Rice Krispies Treats With Her Kids

Instagram/@ginakirschenheiter

Gina Kirschenheiter, rated iconic by many because of her stint in ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County,’ topped off a wonderful bonding memory with her children while they baked Halloween-themed Ghost Rice Krispies Treats. The wholesome activity was labeled the perfect weekend-fun project and garnered tons of positive reactions from followers, who praised her for being an awesome mother and also for the delicious treat.

Advertisement

Gina already does a great job glamorizing motherhood in the kitchen from a view. Alongside her children, she was pleased to share footage on Instagram of their production of spooky Ghost Rice Krispies Treats labeled as the “best weekend family project.” Really, though, how could anyone object? The video is absolute chaos in the best way possible, with kids yelling out “Ghost Rice Krispies!” and Gina telling them through the steps. At one point she jokingly asks, “If you see any things running through your head, who can you call?” Spoiler alert: Ghost Rice Krispies. Obviously, duh.

It was just a casual fun thing to get everyone into the Halloween spirit. In the captioned post, Gina made it abundantly clear that these treats are extremely easy and fun to make and, if we are being honest, even better to eat. Everything about this is giving off major cozy-fall vibes. She even hashtagged #momsofinstagram and #cookingwithkids, and it makes total sense because this is some star-level content. This successful co-parenting dynamic is a testament to her modern family.

The fans were in love with Gina and her family, with the comment space being flooded with affectionate remarks. An overly enthusiastic follower exclaimed, “You’re so sweet and have the most wonderful relationship with your children and stepchildren. 😍😍😍” Believe it or not, the giggles and cooperation from the video prove that statement to be valid. Another set of commenters calling her “Best coolest momma ever ❤️” began to flood the comments section as the idea was repeated numerous times. This very moment made it clear that the audience enjoys seeing authentic glimpses into her family life.

Some comments got a little more precise, for example: “Look at those cute little cooks, Sienna and Bennett!!” indicating that fans actually care about her kids’ lives. The post also triggered a little hunger with another follower saying, “Omg I’m craving these now… YUMMY YUM YUM!! Going to grab some Rice Krispies now 😂.” The magical power of a good foodie post: immediate Fuel.

Another kitchen endeavor that did not go so well needed to be shared; one humorous response kept it real. One person gave their story about a baking fail: “Made them one time and threw entire pan in garbage after I kept adding marshmallows!! 😂” Gina replied with a chuckle, “😂 Too much mallow 😂,” swiftly coming back with more humorous banter about the dangers of overenthusiastic marshmallow addition. Truly, a moment every home baker can timestamp in their memory at least once.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gina Kirschenheiter (@ginakirschenheiter)

Safety aside, one curious comment popped up: “Are both of these girls Gina’s biological daughters or just the one standing next to her???” That fast question speaks to how invested and attentive fans are in her dynamics with all the kids, which often pops up in blended families. Another user quipped, “Hope they are paying you!!🔥,” a nod to the sponsored nature of the post, but meant in earnest support. Her recent event with Shannon Beador also drew significant fan attention.

Advertisement

Basically, this post gives a rather skewed look into what Gina Kirschenheiter throws into her little taste of all the chaos that is, but mostly normal, family life. Not about drama or glamor, this is just about making ghost-shaped treats and memories. What a pleasant change in terms of reality TV. The activity was classy; the treats looked classy, and for at least one weekend, the Internet just crowned her Mom of the Year. Her spooky season duet with Emily Simpson is another example of her fun content, and her hilarious parody video showcases her comedic side. The age debate with Emily Simpson further highlights her great rapport with her co-star.