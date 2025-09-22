Gina Kirschenheiter And Emily Simpson Kick Off Spooky Season With Ghostly Duet

Instagram/@rhoc_emilysimpson

Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpon from Real Housewives of Orange County have officially started the Halloween season with a very funny vignette. The women promise that more spooky things shall follow; in the said clip, the gorgeous duo-a term used in the show for besties-were dressed as ghosts, gently dancing to a melancholic melody. The post was inundated with really affectionate and amused comments from fans appreciating the comedic chemistry of the duo.

Advertisement

Kirschenheiter wrote, “Do this with your best friend 👻🎃🖤,” setting a high-spirited and festive mood for the month of October. The horrors of the eerie days really begin with the hilarious and cute way in which the stars of reality TV showed off-they draped themselves in white sheets, and the voice sang: “Can’t be the only one who hears you/Here’s falling down at the barge/Saddest little baby in the room.” A bigger-scale welcome to the spooky days is in her plans, and the hashtags #halloween, #spookyseason, and #duos give no space for doubts.

There were lots of comments and screams of excitement alike, and one commenter was so apt in her remarks: “Omg this is amazing! You guys are the funniest together 😂❤️👏.” Another commenter said, “I love you two 😂❤️,” which truly summarized feelings that many viewers feel for this on-screen friendship. This duo will basically let each other loose to act crazy, so watching is well worth it. Yet another fan exclaimed, “Omg!!! Every time I see you post with Emily It makes me want to hang out with you guys!!! It would be so much fun ❤️” That is what they do-their friendship looks so much fun and real that it is inviting.

The funniest comments rolled in. “Ghosts or KKK 😂 jk so cute lol,” wrote one user, nervously oscillating between perhaps frightening folks with two-step recognition of a costume that may warrant double take from some. Another user cracked, “The only time I wouldn’t be upset for being ghosted!!!” That was honestly a setup for that punchline. One very sincere response followed, reminiscing, “Did that with my 84-year-old mother! We went around to different friend’s houses, as I’m dragging her up the driveways👻The best memories come from moments where you can be complete jackasses and not care👻👻.” That’s very real-all about breaking loose and making the kind of memories that others will laugh about for years to come.

Yet the comments were not always laudatory. One user went from a dimension of pleasant debate: “So you’re deleting posts? You were gross this season.” It stood out sharply from the flood of positivity, a reminder that there will always be divided critique when life is public. There was never any traction to this comment-pitted as an opposing viewpoint in an otherwise celebratory thread.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gina Kirschenheiter (@ginakirschenheiter)

Most of the feedback is testament to the chemistry between Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson. “My favorite besties on bravo 💯🤎” and “You two beauties are so funny. I love your sense of humour” cemented the pair as one of the crème-de-la-crème fan-favorite duo. The chemistry surely stretches outside of the way they navigate drama on “RHOC” or just being goofy in sheets; it just really hits home. In short, “I just can’t with you two!! 😂😂”

Advertisement

The Gina Kirschenheiter post has successfully accomplished and then some. Laughter, friendship, and general spookiness were in the air. The promise of “so much more to come” has many eager to see what kind of madness will unravel next on this spooky side. This is a good and fun way to connect with fans and celebrate a time dedicated to cheeky fun and some amicable scares. In other news, Gina has been known for her hilarious parodies. She also hilariously forces her kids to experience the outdoors. Furthermore, Kirschenheiter has announced a speaking gig amid her real estate rise.