Gigi Hadid, Along With Other Top Models, Starred In Advertising Self-Portrait

Gigi Hadid became the face of the British brand Self-Portrait following Kate Moss , Naomi Campbell, Irina Shayk, and her sister Bella Hadid. WWD writes about it.

The shots for the campaign captured one of the top model's typical days in New York, where she now lives.

In the photo, Gigi Hadid crosses Fifth Avenue, waits for a taxi, and goes to the dry cleaners in things from the new autumn collection of Self-Portrait.

"I have always wanted to capture a day in the life of a Self-Portrait woman, so when I was looking for the best way to present our Fall 2022 collection, this seemed like the perfect opportunity," said Han Chong, Founder of Self-Portrait.

In his opinion, Gigi Hadid was the perfect girl to implement the idea.

"Free, hardworking - a real ray of sunshine. She brought energy to this campaign. For me, this is a very special collection based on the values ​​of the house, so the opportunity to share this story with Gigi is a real dream," the designer explained.

In the advertising campaign, Hadid showed the main images from the autumn collection of the brand. They included a nude bra and skirt set, a fitted dress, and an evening gown with straps with rhinestones on the bra cup.

Another shot shows the fashion star posing in a blue checkered miniskirt and bralette top. When it comes to Gigi Hadid's glam, hair stylist Akki Shirakawa works on her platinum blonde terrace, and make-up artist Farah Homeidi makes sure her face is flawless.

