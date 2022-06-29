Georgina Rodriguez shows off her bikini figure for the first time since giving birth

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo are now in Mallorca with their children. For the stars, this is the first family vacation after the tragedy: in April of this year, one of the couple's twins died during childbirth.

Cristiano and Georgina remained silent for several weeks. Only a month later, the stars returned to social networks by posting a family photo with newborn baby Bella Esmeralda.

Since mid-June, the lovers have been on the Spanish island, delighting fans with joint photos. The other day, Georgina showed fans the perfect figure just two months after giving birth.

In the new pictures published on the social networks of the model, Georgina poses in a black bikini and short shorts, showing subscribers a thin waist and a toned belly. Whether the model has returned to sports and is on a diet is unknown, but she looks just fine.

In the fall of 2021, it evolved known that Cristiano Ronaldo and his fiance Georgina Rodriguez were anticipating a new addition to the family twins.

The couple is now raising four children, the first son of athlete Cristiano Jr. was born in 2010 to an unknown mother; the twins Eva and Matthew were born in 2017 to a surrogate mother, and a few months later to daughter Alana Martina Georgina.

Recall that Georgina and Cristiano met in 2016. The couple is now raising five children - the first son of the athlete Cristiano Jr. was born in 2010 to an unknown mother, and in 2017, twins Eva and Mateo were born from a surrogate mother.

Advertisement

In November of the same year, the daughter of Alan Martin from Georgina appeared, and on April 18, 2022, the model gave birth to the athlete's daughter Bella Esmeralda.