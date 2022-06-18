Georgina Rodriguez shared pictures of her seven-week-old daughter

Georgina Rodriguez shared on her social networks photos from a private jet, on which she, along with her husband Cristiano Ronaldo and their five children, went on vacation. Writes about this edition DailyMail.

"My life," the mother of the family signed the photo.

She also showed fans her seven-week-old daughter Bella Esmeralda, who sat alongside 11-year-old Cristiano Jr., five-year-old Eva and Matteo, and four-year-old Alana Martina. Upon arrival, Georgina shared a picture of a family dinner, which she signed: "Vacation with love."

In April 2022, Georgina Rodriguez gave birth to Cristiano Ronaldo's third daughter, Bella Esmeralda. The model was pregnant with twins, but the second child died during childbirth.

"It is with the deepest sadness that we have to announce that our baby has passed away. This is the biggest pain any parent can experience.

Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We are devastated by this loss," the football player commented at the time.

