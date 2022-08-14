Georgia Police Detained Ariana Zolciak-Biermann, Suspected Of Driving Under The Influence With A High School Boyfriend

Ariana Biermann has been taken into custody on accusations of drinking and driving.

According to government documents acquired by people, the 20-year-old daughter of Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann was lodged at Forsyth County Jail in the early hours of Saturday morning after she and her fling Hudson McLeroy were taken into custody at around 1 a.m.

She was accused of three misdemeanors: driving while intoxicated, making a changing lane improperly or erratically, and possessing or buying alcohol while underage. Since then, Biermann has been freed on a $5,120 bond.

McLeroy, 20, was detained on suspicion of being under the influence, providing alcohol to a minor, and breaking the terms of his restricted license.

"Ariana was hurt in a rather mild collision. The district attorney started a DUI inquiry as soon as the police got on the scene.

The officer mistakenly determined that Ariana was intoxicated, although her repeated claims that the small accident had left her distraught and anxious "According to PEOPLE, lawyer Justin Spizman of the Hawkins Spizman law company.

"That wasn't the situation. She vehemently refutes these accusations and has every intention of proving her innocence."

They started dating in high school, and just a few days before she turned 17, Biermann uploaded a cute snapshot of the couple dressed to the nines before their senior prom in October 2018. At the time, Zolciak-Biermann gave her permission by posting in the comments:

"When did it happen? With @hudson.mcleroy, my guardian angel @arianabiermann is traveling to Homecoming. How adorable are they!? They both will turn 17 this week, and their birthdays are only a few hours apart!"

After Biermann tweeted a picture of a dark silhouette of herself kissing someone last month, fans have assumed that she and McLeroy are back together. In the caption, she wrote, "Glimpse of us."