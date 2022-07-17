George Clooney And Amal Clooney Went On A Boat Tour With Their Five-Year-Old Twins In A Flippant Mini

The family of the actor and successful human rights activist spends their holidays on Lake Como.

Spouses George and Amal Clooney , along with their son Alexander and daughter Ella, enjoy the beauties of Italian nature in a family residence on Lake Como.

The whole family enjoys spending time in typical Mediterranean activities: both parents and children swim a lot, sunbathe, eat local delicacies and ride around the area, seeing the sights.

Yesterday, reporters photographed the couple with their children as they boarded the boat and returned home from a walk on the lake.

Amal, 44, chose a vintage Valentino mini dress flared to the hem with a contrasting red and white print in the form of the logo of the fashion house - the letter V, a wide-brimmed straw hat (this summer's must-have), espadrilles on a high platform, flared to the hem, cream-colored Valentino Garavani sunglasses, and bag.

Her husband, 61-year-old George Clooney , was dressed simply and elegantly: a navy blue polo shirt, cream chinos, and suede pumps.

A caring dad supported his five-year-old son at the entrance to the boat and descending from the ladder, and his mother led her daughter by the hand.

It is worth mentioning that in addition to the mansion on Lake Como and real estate in the United States, the Clooney family owns a vast estate with a 17th-century house on an island in the middle of the Thames west of London.

