Gayle King and Adam Rippon were recently seen touring TM:RW, the new high-tech retail experience in Times Square. The place has been described as a kind of cutting-edge wonderland where funky gadgets are woven into an immersive game-like environment. Their visit, according to Oprah Daily, is definitely focusing on the future of interactive retail.

How often does someone get a personal tour of, well, the future? For Gayle King and Adam Rippon, however, that is just another Tuesday. They were given a sneak peek into the TM:RW, a brand-new store tucked away in the heart of New York City’s Times Square. Pronounced “tomorrow,” the space is being heralded as the bleeding edge of retail-entertainment mergers.

The vibey experience releases a memorable impression right from the entrance. From their perspective, the attraction is not just for shopping-the store aims to be a place for discovery, whether it’s the Top 10 gadgets on the world scale or anything remotely interesting a small startup has dreamed up. Everyone should be touched by innovation. From their post, you could almost smell the excitement in the air as they zipped in and out of areas.

It’s probably safe to assume that Adam Rippon’s reaction to this place was blossoming; an endorsement from that Olympic medalist who is usually witty and often biting: “The most exciting retail experience in NYC right now.” It’s pretty much that unembellished: a resounding endorsement that verbalizes the store’s whole concept.

That set a few of the attendees down memory lane. “Brookstone and Sharper Image 2.0, for those of us old enough to remember going to malls in the 80s and 90s,” noted another social user, a perfect analogy of the ambience of the store itself-a much updated front of those stores that were once full of cool tech, much adored by American shopping malls. It is an excellent way to transfer the experiment to a broad audience.

The store’s official handle seemed to agree with the user’s analysis but remained somewhat even more hyperbolic: “if Bergdorf and Brookstone had a baby and it lived inside Disneyland, that’s our store.” That is quite the imagery! It’s haute couture meets uber-cool gadgetry meets theme-park-level brilliance—a peculiarly fitting description of TM:RW.

The post started some plotting and stirred FOMO from followers. One said, “Oh wow I wanna be there,” instantly summoning desires from the visuals. Another said with some practicality, “I need to take my nephews!” suggesting it’s great for all ages and cooperative as a family outing. The store answered back with a cheeky, “Bring them by, they’ll have a blast.”

Gayle King, a cherished media name and Oprah Winfrey’s best friend, often shares her fun escapades; however, this tech outing with Adam Rippon shows a different interest from King. Media personality Adam Rippon, known for his charisma on and off the ice, is an ideal companion for such an electric romp. Together, they bring an aura of curious fun that tempers the soullessness of a futuristic building.

As promoted by Oprah Daily, the entire experience points to a larger trend in retail: it is no longer just about selling a product. Quite literally, TM:RW are banking on the idea that people will hunt down the places that make them feel awe-inspired and interact with them: something that is impossible to replicate via online shopping. It’s more than a store; it’s a place to go.

The visit from such high-profile personalities certainly gives the highest-level visibility to TM:RW. The endorsement given by King and Rippon elevates the experience to the level of coolness that marketing by itself cannot procure. Their honest reactions broadcasted to millions of followers turn a store opening into a cultural moment.

Ultimately, TM:RW’s hype transcends techie toys. It stands for something that is new and exciting: a place where you can literally touch the future. The feedback from King, Rippon, and the online world confirm that, in a world going ever more digital, there stands a stronger hunger for real-world experiences that fill one with awe and make his heart say ‘wow’ than ever before. That is exactly what this new Times Square destination stands to offer. Gayle King has certainly been enjoying a variety of new experiences lately, and her recent appearance at the US Open was another notable event.