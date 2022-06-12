Gal Gadot in a dress in Tiffany Blue and other guests of the opening of the London exhibition 'Vision and Virtuosity

Tiffany & Co . went on a journey and brought their exhibition "Vision and Virtuosity," which will feature more than 400 items from the archives of the House, to the Saatchi Gallery in London.

Visitors can take a visual journey through the history of the brand since its founding in New York in 1837, archival high jewelry pieces, a newly acquired over 80-carat unique Imperial Diamond, and fascinating pop culture artifacts such as the original script." Breakfast at Tiffany's.

Ambassadors and famous friends of Tiffany & Co. were the first to see the impressive exposition from all over the world in London: actress Gal Gadot , ambassador of the high jewelry line of the House, singer Rosé, Olympic champion Eileen Gu, stars of the Bridgertons Simon Ashley and Nicola Coughlan and others.

The campaign with Gal Gadot is the first advertising initiative of the House with the participation of the actress. In addition to the new Blue Book jewelry, Gal Gadot is featured in several of Jean Schlumberger's masterpieces, also part of Botanica, including his iconic Bird on a Rock brooch and Fleurage bracelet.

A sophisticated creation was first brought to life by Tiffany & Co.; the Fleurage bracelet was created from a design Jean Schlumberger once considered for the iconic Tiffany Diamond. Connoisseurs will see references to Tiffany's creations from the past in the collection.

For example, dandelion fluff, one of the elements of Louis Comfort Tiffany's hair ornaments of the early 20th century, received a new interpretation in several diamond masterpieces.

"Gal Gadot is more than a House Ambassador. It embodies the effortless glamour, sheer sophistication, and innovative feel of Blue Book," said Alexander Arnault, Executive Vice President of Product and Communications at Tiffany & Co.