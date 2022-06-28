Gabrielle Union's Video Featuring Dwyane Wade Will Make Your Day

Gabrielle Union shared a video featuring Dwyane Wade and their daughter. Check out the clip that she shared on her IG account.

Say what you want about them, but this is real love not perfect not scripted just love and I’m here for it omg

Someone said: 'you looks truly happy and people are definitely here for it!'

Another follower posted this: 'you are the happiest family!'

She also praised one of her pals not too long ago. Here's what she said: 'Today’s #WCW is someone to keep an eye on – the talented, hilarious, and stunning @shutupaida . A Nebraska native who is now in Hollywood co-starring in a new @hbomax show written by @issarae “Rap Shit.” And even when she’s not in front of the camera, she’s behind the scenes as executive story editor. Trust she’s not new at this either! She’s also a story editor for HBO’s “Better”, writer for Netflix’s “Big Mouth,” AND cohosts for Cooked Media’s podcast “Keep It.”'

She also said: 'This girl does it ALL and she’s only 23. Aida’s natural talent for storytelling is something that I admire and love that she’s letting her voice be heard as a young, black, queer creative. I cannot wait to binge watch “Rap Shit” – be sure to stream it on HBO Max on July 21st! Let us lift Aida up in the light of goodness and hold her there. #GoBigRed.''

Gabrielle Union 9 is celebrating Father's Day. Check out the message that she shared on her social media account below. She is praising Dwyane Wade.

Advertisement

'Happy Father's Day baby!! @dwyanewade we appreciate everything you do for us and all the ways you are committed to your personal evolution. You never cease to amaze me all the ways you move heaven and Earth to be present for all the big and small things. We love you so much and enjoy Scotland!!!!!!!' she captioned her post.