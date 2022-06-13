Gabrielle Union is praising Blair Imani in a new IG post. Check out what she had to say below.

'today’s #WCW is someone whom I admire for all her strength and courage – @blairimani . Not only is she an activist, but she is a LA Times best-selling author, educator, and influencer. What I love most about Blair’s many accomplishments is that she does all of it with HEART! If you go over to her Instagram, you will find multiple videos educating people on so many important topics. From women’s rights to global black communities to the LGBTQ community – she has time for it all! Let us lift her up in the light of goodness and hold her there,' Gaby captioned her post.

Someone said: 'Gab when is L.A's finest season 3 airing out,we need it please!'

One other follower said this to Gaby about herself and her hubby: 'You guys are so silly remind me of me and my hubby, black love is beautiful!!!'

One follower posted this message: 'Aye!!! EVERY SINGLE THING about this video is hilarious I was wondering why your head looked like that.'

Gabrielle Union just praised Zaya Wade for price month. Check out the post that she shared on her social media account.

'Our PRIDE never wavers. Our LOVE is unconditional. Our ACTIONS match our intentions. Our BELIEF knows no limits. 10 toes down 'til the wheels fall off. We love you @zayawade always and forever. Happy Pride,' she said.

Someone commented: 'Just simply Beautiful! Happy Pride month,' and a follower dropped this message: 'If only more parents were like you. What a better world we would have.'

Advertisement

A follower said: '@gabunion from one proud mom to another @zayawade is absolutely beautiful and I thank you both for sharing your lives with the world.#happypride.'