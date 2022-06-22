Gabrielle Union Celebrates Father's Day With This Impressive Video

Gabrielle Union 9 is celebrating Father's Day. Check out the message that she shared on her social media account below. She is praising Dwyane Wade .

'Happy Father's Day baby!! @dwyanewade we appreciate everything you do for us and all the ways you are committed to your personal evolution. You never cease to amaze me all the ways you move heaven and Earth to be present for all the big and small things. We love you so much and enjoy Scotland!!!!!!!' she captioned her post.

Someone said: 'Why am I over here tearing up lol I’m so happy for you guys! I love y’all love! Happy Fathers Day D!'

A commenter posted this: ' love you guys. Gab please I have script I want to sell out please help me to sell it out.'

One other follower said: 'Beautiful! Happy Father's Day Dwyane Wade. Have a Great Day.'

Someone else posted this: 'Happy Father’s Day @dwyanewade What a beautiful family. @kaaviajames @gabunion @zayawade and. Zaire,' and a commenter said: '@gabunion @dwyanewade you are the perfect role model I wish my father hadn't of taken his life especially after losing my mom to Aids which she contracted from the hospital I believe because they misdiagnosed her for years but she became an ambassador and a huge help to her community I wish more dads were like @dwyanewade.'

Gabrielle Union continues the series of praises for important women on her social media account. Check out the latest lady that she talked about.

'Today’s #WCW is the hilarious, the talented and multi-faceted queen herself – @margaret_cho . If there is anyone who knows how to land a joke, its Margaret. The way she uses self-deprecation intertwined with wit is truly genius,' Gabrielle began her message.

Advertisement

She continued and said: 'Not only does she like to poke fun at herself, but she also can tell a joke all while bringing up important issues like race, sexuality and gender and still making it funny. When she’s not on stage, she’s still doing the work as an activist and making sure her, and other voices are heard.'