The new second episode of Gabby Windey‘s ‘Long Winded’ podcast is currently generating laughter as it carries a serious undertone. The promo features talk about the silly notion of a ‘predator credit score,’ a satirical rating of creeped-out men. The laughs and humbly relatable funny sarcasms of the audience just would not stop.

The Gabby Windey vortex just ere flowing. After going through the delicioso insanity of being a classic reality show star in which she made her guts in comedy, she is now fully transitioning into podcasting. It’s something sharp, weird, and horribly apt! The big segment is really about a fictional predator creditor where points are allotted for different scenarios that are all-too-familiar from witnessing various examples of male awkwardness and creepiness-from watching a girl struggle with a carry-on to just the very idea of a male gynecologist. Simply, no stone is left unturned “That whale tail is a political statement, not for the brosif’s oogling!” That was the snarky conclusion in the clip; a delightful bottle of razor-sharp wit and charity-biting critique.

The reactions of the audience were instant and hugely affirmative. One comment that might well have gotten the ultimate standing ovation was, “Literally what’s an award for best dialogue in a podcast, WINNER.” It gets straight to the heart of the matter: Windey writes smart lines, and she delivers them perfectly. A little more specific in its call was another listener who simply said, “Dude gynes on notice! TYSM. 👏❤️ (“get a woman in there!”)” That is to say, those jokes are not only entertaining, but they reinforce shared experiences while humorously calling for change.

What followed was a roaring torrent of discourse concerning male gynos. One informing almost literally questioned reason: “I truly don’t think men should be able to be gynos. Make it make sense.” The other described that hideously specific and genuinely frightening: “Male gyno who had a ‘hang in there, baby’ poster with a cat on the CEILING… what he get?” It is that relatability factor shown in those stories that make this couple of minutes in the podcast electric. It grabs to you-and not just a punch line but a collective sigh of response.

Some stronger accolades came from a fan saying, “I don’t use this lightly but, you could start a cult.❤️” The discussions responding to this both mostly agreed with one saying, “and I would happily accept gabby as my overlord. the corporate ones we’re under now aren’t even funny.” Speaking volumes about the kind of relationship Windey is forging with her fanbase: It might be a passive audience no more; promoters in the making who appreciate her unique brand of humor mixed with honesty.

The conversation grew personal, with users sharing their own ‘predator credits’ anecdotes. One woman reminisced about a repeatable trigger for tourists: “Once I dropped my suitcase from the top of the escalator all the way to the bottom. Two men were at the bottom… watched me scramble, stood in my way, did not help me… I just turned around and said ‘well, I guess chivalry isn’t dead.’ 1000 points on board for sure 😂” Somebody else went into another mix of complicated memories from her teenage days: “The workmen who would wolf whistle as I waited for the bus to take me to MIDDLE SCHOOL.” It was followed up by a still darker turn, describing how truck drivers offered drugs to the scared middle-schooler. These exchanges show the podcast is making it possible for women to affirm and share their experiences alongside the comedy-well, arguably, half with it.

There are a few criticisms thrown in, though. Another user started looking at whether, “Genuine question can we use the word predator when in relationship with nonviolent adults? Seems kind if inappropriate because you are a fully grown person not prey vs a child…” This kind of engagement allows the audience to really think about the language and the themes-critical thinking being a sure sign that the content has made a real impact. So it initiates a conversation and does not just trudge through a monologue.

From such mundane and trivial territories of dating shows into the uneducated cosmic force of podcasting, it goes successfully. She has carved a way to cast her own personality toward some level actually of her own. The predicate credit score is a genius state comic device because it is so specific yet universally understood by its intended audience. It’s kind of laughing at the absurdity of everyday sexism while not taking away from its impact. Giving it a name coupled with its scoring system is a way of empowering her listeners to recast their own frustrating experiences. If winds crystalizes, that her most fascinating role probably is not behind the television sets but rather behind the microphone, where her sharpest observations will really shine. Her recent new hosting gig and the upcoming episode featuring Love Island star Iris Kendall show her expanding influence. This success brings to mind the career of fellow Bachelor Nation alum Andi Dorfman, who has also built a life in the public eye. Fans also adore Gabby Windey’s early night that sparked bratz doll comparisons.