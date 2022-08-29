Gabby Windey And Rachel Recchia Of The Bachelorette Believe Kim Kardashian Should Take The Next Featured Role

Kim Kardashian, according to Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, should take over as The Bachelorette's new contestant!

Recchia, 26, told E! News, "I guess we'd be pleased to welcome Kim K. in the sisterhood. Recchia said she hoped the Kardashians star would "follow [her] heart" all the way through the procedure. Recchia continued, "That's what Gabby and I did. And to anyone, I would add, "And that."

The 31-year-old Windey continued, "I wouldn't give Kim any counsel because we need a maneater, and she's also the queen, and that's what we need."

Over the years, the public has been interested in learning about Kardashian's romantic life. She was previously wed to Kris Humphries from 2011 to 2013 and to Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004.

The SKIMS businesswoman, who is now going through a divorce with her ex-husband Kanye West, was formally proclaimed single in March. Along with sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3, and daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 4.

After dating for nine months, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson just called it quits. An informant claimed that one of the reasons they split was due to their hectic schedules, highlighting the difficulty of the two celebrities' constant travel." However, a different insider claimed earlier that the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star was "precisely what Kim required following her divorce.

A companion with whom she could laugh and generally have fun, "The insider further said. She went through a very terrible period after her marriage ended, and Pete has been the finest solace."

Since then, a source has stated that reconciliation between Davison and Kardashian is not currently planned.

Regarding the ABC blockbuster, Windey and Recchia are whittling down their potential suitors. Still vying for Windey's affections are Johnny DePhillipo and Jason Alabaster. Recchia is still looking into her relationships with Aven Jones, Zach Shallcross, and Tino Franco.