Gabby Windey And Rachel Recchia Have New Rules On The Bachelorette During The Rose Ceremonies

Gabby Windey And Rachel Recchia are both on this season of The Bachelorette . The show has been around for a very long time and thus has a massive fan base for it. The show is incredibly loved by fans and fans have been excited to see what comes their way this season.

In the current season, it has been decided that things will happen a bit differently because of certain events. The two women began the show with 32 men competing for their love and they handled the rose ceremonies side by side. At the beginning of the season, the two women would hand out roses together and anyone who received a rose would continue to date both of the women.

During week three, some of the men on the show stated that they had feelings for just one of the two ladies. Many of the men told Gabby that they would much rather pursue Rachel however they also said some mean things. This led to the changing perception of Gabby.

The men were then told that the cocktail party had been canceled and they would go onto the rose ceremony however with a little twist. Gabby and Rachel picked out the men that they wanted to pursue and decided to give a rose to just those men. These men were then given the option to either accept the rose and continue dating that woman or decline.

At one point in the show, Tremayne rejected a rose from Rachel and he was permitted to go back into the lineup to see if Gabby would give him a rose instead. The host Jesse Palmer stated that Rachel was not allowed to hand out the rose that had been rejected.

James and Alec also rejected roses from Rachel. For the rest of the season, it was decided that the women will only date those they had given roses to.

Advertisement

This whole change in the show's dynamic has surprised a lot of fans. But many are happy with the change as it makes sense. Fans can't wait to see what happens next on the show and are extremely excited to watch upcoming episodes.