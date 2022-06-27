From 'Fargo' to 'Three Billboards': roles for which we love Frances McDormand

Frances McDormand's most recent film is The French Herald, released last year. Supplement to the newspaper "Liberty. Kansas Evening Sun".

Wes Anderson's signature comedy, which has not changed its recognizable style for a couple of decades, once again confirms that the famous director also does not betray his ideals in the list of stars involved in his films, McDormand is listed as a favorite.

Francis managed to become the favorite of another famous director thanks to her natural talent at the very beginning of her film career:

in 1984, she married Joel Coen, whom she met on the set of one of her first projects, the drama Blood Simple (1984). Since then, McDormand has been the soloist in many Coen Brothers films: Raising Arizona (1987), Fargo (1996), The Man Who Wasn't There (2001), Burn After Reading (2008), Hail Caesar !" (2016) and The Tragedy of Macbeth (2021), filmed by Joel without his brother.

This amazing actress, every time, demonstrates on the screen a unique ability to transform into any characteristic character.

The drama "Land of Nomads" (2021), favored by film critics, clearly confirms the fact: the scenes with the heroine McDormand, who chose to wander, unable to prove her right to live in better conditions, cannot be distinguished from documentary filming.

The role that made McDormand famous in a big movie was a pregnant policewoman from the American hinterland in the detective drama of the Coen brothers.

The picture made an unforgettable impression on the audience, and the Film Academy and the directors shared with Francis two Oscars won by the picture - for best original screenplay and best actress.

The film was so successful that it grew into a series franchise on the FX platform, renewed for a fifth season.

Another Oscar nomination for the actress was brought by her collaboration with Cameron Crowe, who saw her as his own mother:

the story of an aspiring journalist who finds himself on tour with rising rock stars was inspired by the memories of the director, who once became the youngest reporter in the history of Rolling Stone.