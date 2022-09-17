Friends Of Cara Delevingne Apparently Urge Her To Enter A Rehabilitation Centre

TMZ said on Friday that Cara Delevingne 's pals are so worried about her health that they want to see her in treatment immediately. The site cites sources that the supermodel's friends are concerned about her mental health and substance usage.

Page Six has repeatedly reached out to representatives for Delevingne for comment, but has yet to hear back from them. Margot Robbie, the Suicide Squad star's friend, and co-star was seen leaving the model's Los Angeles home earlier this week, and she appeared visibly upset.

There has been no word from Robbie's representatives as to why the 32-year-old appeared to be in such distress, but the photographs of the actress weeping have led many to speculate that she and Delevingne, 30 years her junior, are having major problems.

On Friday, TMZ said that an informant claimed Robbie appeared noticeably upset after what she supposedly witnessed at her friend's house. The publication further alleges that the Barbie actress is one of the friends urging Delevingne to get professional help.

In the past, Delevingne has admitted to trying drugs, but she has not said whether or not she is currently addicted. The Paper Towns star's latest actions, though, have been causing alarm.

Her reputation as a wild party animal began to solidify in March when she was first spotted acting extremely inebriated at a New York City bash.

She was spotted looking untidy and acting erratically at Van Nuys Airport in California and failed to show up to a New York Fashion Week event to which she was invited. Last week, a close friend of Delevingne's told the Sun that everyone is quite worried about her.

An insider revealed that plans are in the works for an intervention to ensure Cara receives the assistance she may require. As of late, she has been working herself to exhaustion, and it shows.