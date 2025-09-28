French Montana And Peezy Te Release New Single 'The Warm Up'

Instagram/@frenchmontana

Another single has been dropped out of French Montana‘s camp, and this time the release is placed on the highest pedestal of dramatic showmanship: ‘The Warm Up’ featuring Peezy Te. Being available on streaming platforms, it now stands as the latest version in Montana’s already extensive catalogue of hip-hop and drill track releases. This release thereby stands indicative of an explosive immense bustle of high-energy collabos within Montana’s favorite sub-genre.

The news was leaked directly from French Montana’s account. He has posted with a very short caption that basically lets the track speak for itself. It simply read, “‘The warm up’ out now,” tagging Peezy Te along with snowflake and skier emojis that are French Montana’s brand iconography. These words made an extremely rudimentary rollout that would let one assume the track to be anything but underwhelming.

Having tasted his share of commercial successes, Karim Kharbouch, French Montana, has been behind more than enough viral moments and club bangers like “Unforgettable” and “No Stylist.” Collaborating with Peezy Te would mean that Montana is going back into that gritty, gritty sound that first brought him into the limelight. The very title of the instrumental track, ‘The Warm Up,’ would suggest that maybe this is just the tip of a bigger project; maybe an album or more of a series of releases. This is a classic move-from an underground hit-it-get-the-people-talking-play-first-and-their-thoughts-will-be-with-you.

Excited listeners poured out across the web very quickly and energetically. Perfectly echoing this anticipation in the audience feed was an array of emojis cracked out by one individual who penned down: “Niggas getting wavy before max touchdown.” Which would mean that, yes, from the perspective of the fans, this track is something much bigger on which French Montana is gaining momentum and building hype for his next serious project. Energy!

Another one went very up-close-and-personal, bearing testimony to the kind of clout Montana holds. A fellow artist responded with, “Big respect to an all-time great. Tryna work with ya or open up for ya!!! I’ve been ready for this moment. I got hits and speak Spanish too. Check me out.” Say, interaction of this sort hits this artist post into the major label: a new release is hardly ever merely a song-struggling, wheeling, and dealing others aspire to be part of bringing to life. A stark reminder of what doors a hit record creates.

Bathrooms every drill and hip-hop head knows seeing new Montana bars just bless on Earth. His flow glides between regimented chill to aggressive with brutal poetic precision, perfectly complementing the acute production style representative of the genre. Sharing the artistic spirit with a flesh-and-blood-edge artist such as Peezy Te from Detroit would stir up an interesting coast-to-midwest potpourri. Cross-regional collaborations, after all, are what have kept contemporary rap at its finest and most entrancing. This new track follows other recent releases like the Montega x Smurkio collaboration.

Already ringing in excitement on every major streaming platform is “The Warm Up” featuring Peezy Te, and so seemingly the actual warm-up has now commenced. One release at a time, French Montana continues to cement his legacy. The artist also recently shared the Upside Down video with Rich The Kid, and fans are still talking about the new video with Lil Durk.