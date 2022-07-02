French fashion house Louis Vuitton has made Cate Blanchett an ambassador for high jewelry

In Marrakech, Louis Vuitton presented its largest collection of jewelry. Australian actress Cate Blanchett became the brand's line ambassador, replacing Swedish actress Alicia Vikander.

Cate Blanchett starred in an advertising campaign for the Spirit collection, which was photographed by the Norwegian Solve Sundsbo, and the images were stylized by the former editor-in-chief of the French version of Vogue magazine Karine Roitfeld.

The themes of the collection, which includes 125 pieces of jewelry, are freedom, grace, fantasy, radiance, and destiny. It took about 40 thousand hours of work to create it.

"She is one of a kind," Michael Burke, Chairman and CEO of Louis Vuitton said of the actress. She overcomes culture; she overcomes times; she overcomes trends.

Much has changed, but it is still the same, as relevant as ever."

Francesca Amphitheatroff, LV's artistic director of watches and jewelry, added at WWD: "Our clients have already bought or owned the classic pieces.

In a previous post, 41-year-old Brazilian supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio showed photos in an ultra-short skirt. Pictures of former "angel" Victoria's Secret were shared with subscribers on social networks.

Alessandra Ambrosio published a series of pictures in which she appeared in the image of Miu Miu. The Brazilian supermodel wore a crop top with an ultra-short tennis skirt girded with a leather belt, stockings, and ballet flats.

From under the skirt of the former "angel" Victoria's Secret underwear sticking out - this trend from the 90s and zero she also picked up from the catwalk.

The image that Alessandra Ambrosio tried on was presented at the Miu Miu Fall-Winter collection show as part of Paris Fashion Week in March 2022.

Advertisement

Alexandra Ambrosio has two children with a businessman boyfriend, Jamie Mazur: 13-year-old daughter Anya Louise and 10-year-old son Noah Phoenix.