For Yolanda Hadid, Her Granddaughter Carries Many Of Her Mother's Traits

Grandma Yolanda Hadid, 62, thinks her two-year-old granddaughter is her mother.

Khai Hadid Malik, the daughter of model Gigi Hadid and singer Zayn Malik, has been described as having many of her late mother's traits by the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, according to a story published on Tuesday by ET.

Yolanda, 58, said of her daughter, "I feel like my mother came back in this small, beautiful little human being." Sometimes I look at what she does and can't believe it's my mother.

Sadly, Khai's great-grandmother, who was 78 years old, passed away in October 2019, before Khai was even born in September 2020. Yolanda continued gushing about her new grandchild, saying that her young daughter is enthusiastic about everything.

She takes great care while dealing with animals and plants, from horses to tiny ants. She brings my whole family and me so much happiness. Oma is the Dutch term for grandma, and the author of Believe Me: My Battle with the Invisible Disability of Lyme Disease describes it becoming one as of the most fantastic experiences of her life.

The term "grandma" is often associated with senior citizens in the United States. However, the oma phenomenon is not only exciting and novel but also quite popular in Holland.

Now that I'm 58, I often say to my husband, "Thank God we had this baby now; she is our greatest blessing." And if I get to see her, I am so happy every day. Seriously, that's amazing.

Yolanda disclosed this past summer that she has been coping with Lyme disease, which has profoundly affected her and her loved ones.

The emotional stress and grief significantly impacted [sic] my immune system, the celebrity stated, and she had to deal with depression and a return of Lyme disease after her mother's death.