For The Premiere Of Ticket To Paradise, George And Amal Clooney Dress To Impress

The London premiere of George and Amal Clooney 's movie Ticket to Paradise was transformed into the ideal romantic night.

The 44-year-old human rights attorney chose a shimmering, beaded mint green slip dress for her husband's special night, accessorizing it with Cartier jewelry. She accessorized with art-deco-inspired double rings, flowery diamond bracelets, and chandelier earrings from the renowned jewelry company.

With a glittering bag and champagne-colored heels, Amal finished the ensemble. She added a strong red lip for a splash of color and wore her hair down in her trademark waves.

George, meanwhile, left the house wearing a white collared shirt and a navy three-piece suit. He declined to wear a tie because of the situation.

Along with Julia Roberts, who co-starred with George in the film, the couple also took pictures with McQueen's custom-made ensemble. The actress wore a skirt with slogans like

A possible hint to her husband, Danny Moder, with whom she has children Hazel, Phinnaeus, and Henry Daniel, are the words "love" and "darling" as well as the letters "JR + DM."

Amal disclosed her connection with George in March in her TIME 2022 Women of the Year feature. It has been a beautiful marriage. We have a home full of love and joy, and my husband is an immensely inspiring and loving spouse. Amal and George are parents to 5-year-old twins Ella and Alexander.

It is more joy than I could have ever anticipated. Being a mother, this is how I find balance. I feel so fortunate to have discovered such a tremendous love in my life.

George expressed similar comments to PEOPLE in 2020, saying that he considers himself fortunate to be married to his wife. The couple, who got married in 2014, is connected by the Clooneys' engagement, dedication to philanthropy, and support of humanitarian efforts, but this is only one example.