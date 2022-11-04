For The Next Thirty Days, Kanye West Intends To Abstain From All Things Sexy, Sexual, And Verbal

Kanye West asserts that he will deprive himself of many pleasures for a month, including sex, conversation, and pornography. I've decided to cleanse my body for a month—a verbal fast. No drinking. There will be no movies for adults. The disgraced rapper, who is 45 years old, wrote on Twitter on Thursday that there would be no intercourse.

All glory to God. Amen, he remarked. However, my Twitter is still active. However, a few minutes later, he sent a series of tweets in which he called out personal trainer Harley Pasternak throughout a text conversation between them.

The designer of Ye then continued by stating that one cannot be anti-Semitic if they are aware that one is of the Semitic race. As a result of Elon Musk's purchase of the social media company for $44 billion, West was released from Twitter jail. However, because of the current string of anti-Semitic comments, the hip-hop star has been banned from using Twitter.

After NBC dropped a bombshell report alleging that West had used anti-Semitic rhetoric in the workplace for years and had bribed an employee to keep quiet about it, West made a swift announcement the next day.

West is said to have reached a settlement agreement with a former employee who witnessed many times when the Yeezy CEO lauded Adolf Hitler or Nazis during business meetings. According to the individual's allegations, West engaged in the arrangement. According to the news site, West has refuted the charges stated in the settlement.

Despite this, NBC News has also conducted interviews with six other individuals, all of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity, and they all claim to have overheard West, in the course of his professional life within the last five years, either mention conspiracy theories concerning Jewish people or praise Hitler.

In addition, a rumor published by CNN a week ago indicated that West originally intended to title his album 2018 Hitler, but he ultimately decided against it for whatever reason.