For The First Time Since The Shocking Allegations Were Made Public, Sergey Brin Was Spotted With An Unknown Blonde Woman

The Wall Street Journal has reported that Nicole Shanahan’s affair with Elon Musk was the cause of Sergey Brin’s second marriage disintegrating, which is the current focus of all public attention on his personal life.

The magazine’s representatives said they could verify the authenticity of the insiders’ claims despite the Tesla owner’s assertions that he had nothing to do with the businessman’s divorce.

Perhaps that is why Brin chose to distract himself from the controversial news reports by spending time with a new girl. This was made public because the paparazzi caught Sergei leaving a California restaurant with an enigmatic stranger.

According to the images posted on the Daily Mail website, the businessman and his buddy escaped from reporters after dinner by driving off in the businessman’s automobile. The fact that the millionaire was traveling in a Tesla is notable.

Recall that the world’s richest man shared a picture of him having fun with Brin after the WSJ reported on the affair between Musk and Sergey’s ex-wife. Elon asserts that his interactions with Shanahan were only cordial.

Nicole didn’t keep quiet. Make no mistake, said the ex-lover of the businessman’s attorneys to reporters. Any rumors about Nicole having an affair with Elon Musk are slanderous in addition to being outright lies.

The inventor of Google, Sergey, asked for a divorce in January, claiming irreconcilable differences as the cause of their separation. The couple has a 4-year-old daughter together.

However, the world’s richest man vehemently denies having ever been romantically involved with Shanahan, which is said to have occurred while the marriage was divorcing last fall.

On Monday morning, Musk mocked The Wall Street Journal’s investigations editor by posting a picture of himself having fun with Sergey Brin the day before to refute the article’s explosive accusation.