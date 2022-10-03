For The First Time, Julia Fox Discusses Her Challenges With ADHD And OCD, As Well As The Effects They Have On Her Productivity

In her most recent TikTok, Julia Fox discussed her challenges living with ADHD and obsessive-compulsive disorder.

On Friday, the Uncut Gems star answered a fan's request for an interview in which she discusses her experiences as a neurodivergent professional. Fox agreed and described her mental state as challenging to handle.

The 32-year-old man said, "I have moments of incredible productivity when I'm, like, on top of the world and just feeling like I am invincible." And then there are times when I feel really, really, really deep and stuck. Simply put, I am completely immobile.

Fox taped the 1-minute confessional video in a bathroom, likely after a shower, and said she rarely discusses these concerns in public. She went on to remark that living with ADHD was challenging. I recently found that I, too, have a slight case of OCD.

When I was younger, I would mentally count the number of letters in a word and hope that it would total at least 10. Fox revealed that the pot smoker spends her nonsmoking time counting money.

According to the dummy, "the cannabis calms down the OCD." However, this does not help with the problem of ADHD's effect on productivity. That's much too much to take in!

Fox's brief romance with Kanye West, which she terminated in January 2022 after only about six weeks together, catapulted her to celebrity the previous year.

According to a story published in ES Magazine in September, the former dominatrix admitted that she "tapped out" at the first hint of a red flag, explaining that as a single mother to her 1-year-old son Valentino, she was dealing with a number of unsolved issues that she simply couldn't handle.

Fox elaborated, "I'm proud of myself for that," during the interview. If Julia had been around before Valentino, she would have stayed for a while.