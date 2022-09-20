Following Speculation That He Is Dating Model Gigi Hadid, Leonardo DiCaprio Enjoyed A Night On The Town

The star of "Titanic" was widely recognized as he made his way about New York City late on a Sunday. In a dapper suit, the 47-year-old DiCaprio began his evening at the Noho hotspot Acme. The actor was spotted out and about in a blue jacket, white sneakers, a Yankees cap, and a gold chain.

After the "Amsterdam" premiere, he headed to the afterparty at Zero Bond, a nearby ultra-exclusive members-only club. There has been speculation that after DiCaprio's recent separation from Camila Morrone, he is growing closer to Hadid, 27.

This month, Page Six originally revealed that DiCaprio and Hadid attended a party in Soho hosted by Richie Akiva and Darren Dzienciol in honor of New York Fashion Week. A spy informed us that Leo and his man buddies were sitting at a table with Gigi and her model friends.

They were seen cuddling up at the A-list party, so things are obviously going well for the pair. According to the same sources, DiCaprio and Hadid are currently just becoming acquainted with each other and are taking things slowly.

According to a source close to the actor, Leonardo DiCaprio is not someone who frequently changes romantic partners. The man is not a serial hookup. They are proceeding cautiously.

Fans are surprised by DiCaprio's relationship with Hadid because of the actor's well-documented penchant for dating young women. Social media users mocked him last month after learning that he and Morrone had broken up a full month before the model turned 25.

Even though she started dating Leonardo DiCaprio in 2017, when she was only 20, she has previously defended the couple's 23-year age gap.

Many famous couples in Hollywood and throughout history have had significant age gaps between them. Telling the Los Angeles Times in 2019, "I just think anyone should be capable of dating who they want to date," she expressed her view.