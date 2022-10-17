Following Robert Kraft And Dana Blumberg's Wedding, Michael Rubin And His Pals Renamed The Olde Heritage Tavern Blumberg's

After the unexpected wedding of Patriots owner Robert Kraft and his new wife, Dr. Dana Blumberg, which took place on Friday in New York City, the CEO of Fanatics, Michael Rubin, made a humorous joke as a homage to the couple.

Rubin, who has a history of pulling elaborate pranks on his friends, transformed the Olde Heritage Tavern in Lenox, Massachusetts, into Blumberg's for an entire week. He even designed a logo and advertising for the establishment that featured smiling versions of Kraft and Blumberg.

In addition, the friends of Rubin and Kraft paid for the bar tab at the tavern on Sunday, when it was crowded with people celebrating the wedding.

On Saturday, Rubin made a post to Instagram where he revealed the prank by writing, "My younger brother Robert Kraft got hitched last night!" And even though Dana Blumberg has since changed her name to Dana Kraft, Robert will always be a Blumberg in my eyes. They had their first date at this bar, so they decided to rebrand it as BLUMBERG'S in honor of the occasion.

He continued by saying, "I wish Mr. and Mrs. Blumberg a long life filled with love and pleasure. Congratulations!" Tomorrow we will celebrate Dana and Robert with an open bar on the house, so be sure to stop by @oldeheritagetavern!

The remark that Brady, 45, left on the post on social media said, "All in the name of fun." Brady and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, were not at the wedding on Friday night. Congratulations to RKK and Dana!

According to what we have heard, the first time that Robert Kraft met Jeffrey Blumberg was at Canyon Ranch in Lenox. At the time, the billionaire was there with Rubin and Rubin's girlfriend, Camille Fishel. We got word that they all assembled at the Olde Heritage Tavern to watch the Patriots game.