Following A Viral Meme, Martha Stewart Is Smitten With Lovely Boy Pete Davidson

After an insider informed people the other week that he and Kim Kardashian broke up, the Martha Stewart Living mogul, 81, shrugged off a viral meme that indicated she and the 28-year-old former Saturday Night Live cast member were dating.

According to Stewart, Pete Davidson "is like the kid I never had." "He is a sweet young man who is still finding himself. He's been invited to appear on my show, and I'm eager to hear what he has to offer."

Her remarks were in reaction to a trending tweet that featured a picture of Stewart holding hands with Davidson as she appeared with him and Kardashian, 41, for a photo at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in April.

The image was captioned, "We really should have seen this coming," and it has now received more than 44,000 likes.

Davidson and Kardashian are "an unusual pairing," but Stewart previously told E! News that they are "sweet together," noting that "they appear to have a genuine affection toward one another, which is so great."

When Davidson and Kardashian were photographed holding hands on a roller coaster in October 2021 at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California, their relationship was first publicly acknowledged. Earlier in the month at SNL, when she made her presenting debut, they also enjoyed an on-screen kiss.

According to a source who spoke to people the other week, the pair broke up after dating for nine months.

"Their work schedules played a role in their separation. It was challenging because they both constantly traveled."

The couple, who started dating in October 2021, called it quits this week, an insider tells people.

According to a source close to them, their busy schedules contributed to their separation. "It was difficult because they both travel constantly."

The divorce between the 41-year-old Kardashian and Davidson was originally reported by E! News. A request for comment from people was not answered directly by reps for either star.